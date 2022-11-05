Logo
Serbia at the World Cup
05 Nov 2022 10:22AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2022 10:22AM)
Following is a statbox on Serbia at the World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 21

Odds: 66-1

Previous tournaments:

Serbia have appeared in two World Cup tournaments plus one as Serbia & Montenegro and nine as part of Yugoslavia, whose best performance was fourth place in 1930 and 1962. Yugoslavia also reached three quarter-finals, the last time in 1990 when they lost on penalties to Argentina. They have not made it past the group stage since 1998.

How they qualified:

Serbia clinched an automatic berth in Qatar with a comeback 2-1 win over Portugal in their last Group A qualifying match. Overall, they won six games and drew two, sending second-placed Portugal to the playoffs.

Form guide:

Serbia recorded a win and a loss in March friendlies against in-form Hungary and Denmark respectively. They then finished top of their group in the Nations League, sealing promotion to top-tier League A with a 2-0 away win over Norway with goals from impressive strike duo Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Source: Reuters

