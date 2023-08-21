Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Serbia's Vuleta claims world long jump gold with season's best jump
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Serbia's Vuleta claims world long jump gold with season's best jump

Serbia's Vuleta claims world long jump gold with season's best jump

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's Long Jump - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 20, 2023 Serbia's Ivana Vuleta reacts after jumping into the lead during the final REUTERS/Marton Monus

21 Aug 2023 12:45AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2023 01:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST: Ivana Vuleta of Serbia won the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, soaring 7.14 metres, the best jump in the world this season.

The 33-year-old bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics secured the victory on her fifth of six jumps.

Tara Davis-Woodhall of the United States captured the silver with a leap of 6.91m in her senior world championship debut, while Alina Rotaru-Kottmann of Romania jumped 6.88m for bronze.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany missed the competition due to injury.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.