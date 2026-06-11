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Serena out of Queen's doubles after partner Mboko injured
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Serena out of Queen's doubles after partner Mboko injured

Serena out of Queen's doubles after partner Mboko injured
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 9, 2026 Serena Williams of the U.S. and Canada's Victoria Mboko celebrate after winning their round of 16 doubles match against Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the U.S. and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena out of Queen's doubles after partner Mboko injured
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 10, 2026 Canada's Victoria Mboko sustains an injury as Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova looks on during their round of 16 match REUTERS/Toby Melville
11 Jun 2026 06:54PM
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LONDON, June 11 : Serena Williams' comeback was put on hold on Thursday as her doubles partner Victoria Mboko withdrew from the Queen's Club WTA event with a knee injury.

After nearly four years away, the 44-year-old American great partnered Canadian teenager Mboko to victory against Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe in front of a sell-out crowd on Tuesday.

They were scheduled to play Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Germany's Laura Siegemund in the quarter-final, but 19-year-old Mboko has been forced to withdraw after slipping painfully during her singles match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday.

Mboko had to retire from that match and left the court hobbling and close to tears.

Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, will continue her comeback in Berlin next week and could seek a wildcard for the Wimbledon championships.

Source: Reuters
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