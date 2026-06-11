Serena return exciting, say Wimbledon, ahead of wildcard decision

LONDON, June 11 : Wimbledon organisers said the return of 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams to the sport was "exciting" as speculation mounts that the American could be given a wildcard for this year's championships.

The 44-year-old returned to court for the first time in nearly four years this week as she partnered Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in the doubles at the WTA event at Queen's Club.

Williams, who has seven Wimbledon singles titles, has not confirmed she will return to the All England Club but looks set to be given a wildcard, most likely in the doubles.

"I guess what I can say is we can all see how much excitement Serena being back on a tennis court, and particularly back on a grass court, has created," Sally Bolton, the All England Club's chief executive, said on Thursday.

"And so one can only imagine what that would be like if it was the Championship. The wild card committee will make their decisions formally next week and we'll be communicating those early next week.

"She has certainly created a fantastic buzz, and that is exciting for the sport."

Williams won her first singles title at Wimbledon in 2002 and her most recent in 2016. She has also won six ladies doubles titles at the grass-court Slam.

"And as and when at the (wildcard) meeting next week, I'm sure it won't ignore her success at Wimbledon when making that decision," All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans said.

Wildcards are handed to players whose rankings do not merit a place in the main draw and are often handed to players representing the home nation, top players returning from injury lay-offs or those, such as Williams, with special credentials.

The announcement will be made on Tuesday.