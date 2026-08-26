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Serena, Venus Williams receive US Open doubles wildcard
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Serena, Venus Williams receive US Open doubles wildcard

Serena, Venus Williams receive US Open doubles wildcard

Aug 17, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the United States fist bump after a point against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine and Peyton Stearns of the United States in their doubles match during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

26 Aug 2026 10:13PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2026 10:39PM)
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NEW YORK, Aug 26 : Serena and Venus Williams have received a women's doubles wildcard entry at the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The sisters have played together in the U.S. Open doubles nine times, most recently in 2022, when Serena made an emotional farewell to the sport. Serena exited the mixed doubles tournament with partner Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Serena, a 23-times Grand Slam champion, returned to the court for the first time in nearly four years at the Queen's Club Championships in London in June.

The 44-year-old showed glimpses of her old form in her two mixed doubles matches on Tuesday, firing down a 120 mph (193.1 kph) ace to ​gasps from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

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The 46-year-old Venus reached the women's doubles quarter-finals last year with Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez.

The Williams sisters played together this month in Cincinnati, where they lost in their opening match. They were once among the most formidable doubles pairs on the circuit, winning the U.S. Open title in 2009 and 2019.

The women's doubles first round begins at Flushing Meadows on September 3. 

Source: Reuters
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