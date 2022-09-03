Logo
Serena Williams falls in third round of US Open, retirement expected
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2022 Serena Williams of the U.S. acknowledges fans after losing her third round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2022 Serena Williams of the U.S. after losing her third round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2022 Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2022 Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in action during her third round match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FILE PHOTO: Serena Williams of the United States holds the U.S. trophy after beating her sister Venus in the women's final at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York, September 7, 2002. Serena won 6-4 6-3. REUTERS/Shaun Best/File Photo
03 Sep 2022 10:30AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2022 10:58AM)
NEW YORK : A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the U.S. Open with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career.

Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and no doubt the 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.

But after a joyous run into the third round there was no shame in a loss to the gritty Tomljanovic, allowing the 23-times Grand Slam winner to exit with dignity intact and head held high.

Her three matches, highlighted by a second-round win over world number two Anett Kontaveit, were a gift to her fans, the relentless never surrender attitude that made her tennis' dominant player for over two decades on display right until the very final point.

Always up for a fight, the 40-year-old came out swinging, forcing Tomljanovic to go the distance. The Australian needed six match points to deliver the knockout punch and bring an end to an engrossing three-plus-hour slugfest.

Williams had signalled her intention to retire last month, saying she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the U.S. Open as her final event.

Source: Reuters

