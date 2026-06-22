Serena Williams handed Wimbledon singles wildcard

LONDON: American great Serena Williams will make a stunning return to singles at this year's Wimbledon after being handed the final wildcard by the All England Club on Sunday (Jun 21).

The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion was already assured of a return to the championships for the first time in four years after accepting a doubles wildcard with sister Venus.

"This is not a drill," the tournament wrote in a post on its Instagram account.

The announcement that the 44-year-old mother of two will play singles will provide a massive storyline for the Grand Slam tournament that starts on Jun 29.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion returned to court after a four-year absence at this month's Queen's Club championships, playing doubles with Canada's Victoria Mboko.

She also played doubles in Berlin this week.

Williams, widely-regarded as the greatest female tennis player of all time, last played a singles match at Wimbledon as a wildcard in 2022, losing to Harmony Tan in round one.