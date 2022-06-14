Serena Williams hints at Wimbledon comeback a year after last match

Former world number one Serena Williams has indicated that she will return to action during the grasscourt swing in Britain, with one eye on Wimbledon, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The 23-times Grand Slam champion has not played on the Tour since a first-round exit at Wimbledon last year due to injury.

"SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022 See you there," Williams, 40, wrote on Instagram, referring to the postcode of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) which hosts Wimbledon.

She also tagged Eastbourne International, a tune-up event to Wimbledon which gets underway this weekend.

Williams was not included on the Wimbledon singles entry list, however, and would need a wildcard to compete.

Reuters has contacted the AELTC for comment.

The American, now ranked 1,208 in the world, has won Wimbledon seven times in her career.