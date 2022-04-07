Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Serena Williams hints at Wimbledon return after a year on the sidelines
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Serena Williams hints at Wimbledon return after a year on the sidelines

Serena Williams hints at Wimbledon return after a year on the sidelines

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 28, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. during a practice session Pool via REUTERS/David Gray

07 Apr 2022 11:29PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 11:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former world number one Serena Williams hinted on Thursday that she could make her long-awaited return at Wimbledon in June, exactly a year since she last played on the tour at the same Grand Slam.

Williams, 40, limped out of last year's first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to a leg injury.

She also skipped the Olympics in Tokyo and the U.S. Open in 2021 due to the hamstring injury, as well as the Australian Open earlier this year.

On an Instagram story with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Serena said: "We've been talking about my comeback and he's been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can't wait!"

When Rodgers asked her about a potential comeback at the U.S. Open, she added: "Wimbledon's before the U.S. Open, I've got to play Wimbledon first. Exciting!"

Wimbledon runs from June 27-July 10. Williams has won the grasscourt major seven times, with her last success coming in 2016.

Earlier on Thursday, her long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou revealed he was now working full-time with twice Grand Slam champion Simona Halep after speaking to Williams.

Williams, who has been on the hunt for an elusive 24th major since winning her last Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open, has slipped to 246th in the women's rankings.

She reached the final in four Grand Slams since giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017 but lost in straight sets on each occasion.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us