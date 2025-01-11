Sergio Garcia completes LIV roster with fellow Spaniard Luis Masaveu

Sergio Garcia completed his 2025 LIV Golf roster with the addition of fellow Spaniard Luis Masaveu to Fireballs GC.

The 22-year-old Madrid native will also join Spain's David Puig and Mexico's Abraham Ancer.

Masaveu reached the semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Amateur and won the Low-Am trophy twice at the Spanish Open (2022 and 2024). He also became the first Spanish amateur to make the cut at the Open Championship when he did so last year.

"We're excited about him," Garcia said. "He's a really good, exciting young Spanish player. A lot of potential. He's a great kid, wonderful player ...

"Obviously it's his first year as a pro and coming in and playing with the big guns, I think it's going to be a good learning experience. But all three of us, not only myself but Abraham and David, we're going to be there to support him, to cheer him on and make sure that he can enjoy his game and play the way he can play."

While Garcia finished third in the individual championship, the Fireballs are looking to improve on a 2024 season that saw them finish sixth out of 13 teams. Masaveu, who turned pro in October and had earn full Challenge Tour status via the Global Amateur Pathway ranking, will now replace Eugenio Chacarra on the Fireballs.

"It's amazing. It's awesome," Masaveu said. "I've been watching (Garcia) since I was a kid, him winning the Masters and in the Ryder Cup. So, it's just incredible. I'm just really, really happy to be here and I'm just going to try to learn the most I can with him."

The Fireballs are the only team to have won at least one tournament in each of LIV's first three years.

"Luis is a great guy, a great player, and I actually shared a lot of years with him on the Spanish team, so I know him very well," the 23-year-old Puig said. "He's a good guy, so I'm excited to have him on board."

There is one remaining LIV roster spot for 2025, with Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin expected to sign soon with Jon Rahm's Legion XIII.

