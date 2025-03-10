Serial winner Muscat focused on titles as Shanghai Port aim to overturn deficit

YOKOHAMA, Japan : Shanghai Port head coach Kevin Muscat says he remains driven by the desire to win titles as he attempts to lead the Chinese Super League champions into the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League Elite.

Muscat's side trail 1-0 to his former club, Japan's Yokohama F Marinos, ahead of the second leg of their last 16 encounter at International Stadium on Tuesday, and the Australian is determined to continue adding trophies to his glittering resume.

"In 30-odd years of being a professional I have learnt that there's only one thing that matters," Muscat told reporters.

"There's only one thing that I put all my energy into at this moment in time, and that's giving the players everything they possibly need to perform well enough to win a game of football.

"It's in my genes, it's in my DNA to want to win titles. That's something that cannot be decided tomorrow night but, in the long term, performances are what wins titles and what wins trophies.

"All the focus goes into performance. It's great to be back to see so many familiar faces, even in this room, but all my energy will be placed on performing well enough to win tomorrow night."

Muscat has already won league titles in three different leagues, leading Melbourne Victory to the A-League championship in 2015 and 2018 before winning the J-League title with Marinos in 2022 and the Japanese Super Cup the following year.

He then completed the Chinese Super League and FA Cup double last year in his first season with Shanghai Port.

Continental success, however, has eluded him with none of his teams reaching the final of Asia's leading club competition.

"I spent two-and-a-half wonderful years here, winning two titles, going to Shanghai and winning another title, so it's not a matter of trying to prove to myself," said Muscat.

"It's a matter of continuing on the work that we have done in the last 12 months, continuing that work and that progress with a wonderful group of people that are willing to sacrifice and willing to progress.

"At this point in time, our performances in the Asian Champions League have improved slightly but it's not the finished product from us.

"We strongly believe when we reviewed the game that we created multiple chances in the last game.

"Some things didn't go our way and tomorrow's another opportunity for us to perform well on a big stage away from home to get the recognition that the players deserve."