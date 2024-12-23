Serie A bottom club Monza replace Nesta with Bocchetti

:Monza have appointed Salvatore Bocchetti as manager to replace Alessandro Nesta, the Serie A club said on Monday, with the side bottom of the standings having won just one league game this season.

Nesta was sacked on Monday, and Bocchetti has signed a contract until June 2027 with the club.

Bocchetti's only previous managerial experience came as caretaker coach at Hellas Verona in 2022, losing all six games in charge, including a defeat to Monza, after his temporary promotion from managing the club's youth team.

A former Italy international and defender with Lazio and AC Milan in his playing days, Nesta took charge at Monza when Raffaele Palladino left for Fiorentina at the end of last season. It was his first managerial role in Serie A.

Monza's 2-1 defeat at home to Juventus on Sunday was their third consecutive loss and their ninth in 17 games. The club have gone nine games without success since their only league win this campaign at Verona in October.

Monza are away to Parma on Saturday, a side 17th in the standings and five points ahead of Monza.