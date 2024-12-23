Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Serie A bottom club Monza replace Nesta with Bocchetti
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Serie A bottom club Monza replace Nesta with Bocchetti

Serie A bottom club Monza replace Nesta with Bocchetti

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Monza v Inter Milan - U-Power Stadium, Monza, Italy - September 15, 2024 Monza coach Alessandro Nesta REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

23 Dec 2024 09:53PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2024 11:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Monza have appointed Salvatore Bocchetti as manager to replace Alessandro Nesta, the Serie A club said on Monday, with the side bottom of the standings having won just one league game this season.

Nesta was sacked on Monday, and Bocchetti has signed a contract until June 2027 with the club.

Bocchetti's only previous managerial experience came as caretaker coach at Hellas Verona in 2022, losing all six games in charge, including a defeat to Monza, after his temporary promotion from managing the club's youth team.

A former Italy international and defender with Lazio and AC Milan in his playing days, Nesta took charge at Monza when Raffaele Palladino left for Fiorentina at the end of last season. It was his first managerial role in Serie A.

Monza's 2-1 defeat at home to Juventus on Sunday was their third consecutive loss and their ninth in 17 games. The club have gone nine games without success since their only league win this campaign at Verona in October.

Monza are away to Parma on Saturday, a side 17th in the standings and five points ahead of Monza.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement