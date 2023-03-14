Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China ChatGPT Malaysia Ukraine invasion climate change COVID-19 Budget 2023 Wellness Snap Insight Russia
Logo

Sport

Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China ChatGPT Malaysia Ukraine invasion climate change COVID-19 Budget 2023 Wellness Snap Insight Russia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Serie A clinches new deal to stage Supercup in Saudi Arabia

14 Mar 2023 04:36AM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 04:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Serie A said on Monday it would stage the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia next season under a new four-team competition format as part of a fresh deal in which four out of next six editions of the event would be played in the Gulf State.

Serie A chairman Lorenzo Casini told reporters the league would decide year by year whether to press ahead with the four-team format or stage a single match between the winners of Serie A and the Italian Cup, in line with the current arrangement.

Italy's top flight soccer league has been in a deal with Saudi Arabia over the Italian Super Cup since 2018.

Three out of five of the last competition have been played in the Gulf state under a deal worth a total of €21 million (US$22.52 million).

A league official said the new contract would cash in 23 million euros to stage a four-team competition and €12 million to stage a single match final.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.