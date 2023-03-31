Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Serie A to hire adviser on media business finance options
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Serie A to hire adviser on media business finance options

31 Mar 2023 09:40PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 09:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Serie A clubs will hire a financial adviser to study proposals by private equity firms and banks interested in investing in the Italian top flight's media business, chairman Lorenzo Casini said on Friday.

"Clubs will select an adviser to help the league in reviewing the proposals," Casini told reporters after team representatives met to discuss the topic in Milan.

Serie A's key media business has drawn interest from international banks including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, as well private equity investors at time when Italian clubs are looking at ways to boost their finances.

Later this year Serie A is expected to tender its broadcasting licenses to screen matches in Italy and abroad for seasons starting from 2024-25.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.