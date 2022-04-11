Logo
Serie A leaders AC Milan held to second successive stalemate
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - April 10, 2022 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - April 10, 2022 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud in action with Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - April 10, 2022 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud in action with Torino's Bremer REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
11 Apr 2022 05:10AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 05:10AM)
TURIN, Italy : Below-par Serie A leaders AC Milan were held to their second successive 0-0 draw and Sunday's stalemate with Torino cut their advantage over second-placed Inter Milan to two points.

The only notable chance in the first half was a Davide Calabria strike that was well saved, with Milan looking nervous in their pursuit of a first Scudetto since 2011.

Torino improved after the interval, with Mergim Vojvoda denied by a excellent acrobatic stop from Milan keeper Mike Maignan before Italy striker Andrea Belotti fired into the side netting.

Milan never really got going and followed their goalless draw with Bologna on Monday with another tame stalemate in Turin, meaning they sit on 68 points from 32 matches, two clear of Inter, who have a game in hand. Torino stay 11th with 39 points.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

