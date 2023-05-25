Serie A picks Lazard as adviser to assess approaches for media arm

MILAN : Italy's top flight soccer league has picked Lazard as adviser to assess approaches from private equity firms and banks interested in buying into Serie A's media business, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Representatives from Serie A clubs are meeting in Rome on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Serie A's media business, which mainly consists of broadcasting rights to live matches, has attracted interest from international banks including JP Morgan, as well as private equity investors at a time when Italian clubs are looking for ways to boost revenue.