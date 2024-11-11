Serie A strugglers Lecce appoint Giampaolo as new coach

Lecce have named Marco Giampaolo as their new coach on a deal until the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Monday after they parted ways with Luca Gotti last weekend.

Lecce sacked Gotti on Saturday after a poor run of results left them languishing in the relegation zone.

"The coach has signed an agreement until June 30, 2025, with automatic renewal in the event of reaching safety," Lecce said in a statement.

Former AC Milan coach Giampaolo, 57, was most recently in charge of Sampdoria in 2022.