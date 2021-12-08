Logo
Serie A strugglers Udinese sack coach Gotti
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Udinese - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 31, 2021 Udinese coach Luca Gotti REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

08 Dec 2021 05:34AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 05:30AM)
ROME : Udinese have sacked head coach Luca Gotti, the club announced on Tuesday, after his side won one of their last 13 Serie A games.

Monday’s 3-1 defeat at Empoli left Udinese in 14th place, six points above the relegation zone, and on a four-match run without a win.

“The most profound thanks go to the coach for our years together. The club wishes Gotti the best professional fortune the rest of his career,” read a Udinese statement.

Gotti joined in November 2019 and twice led them to mid-table finishes, coming 13th in 2019-20 and 14th a year later.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

