Serie A talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Serie A action.

JUVE WIN BUILT ON RARE DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Juventus in the close season was always going to have a detrimental effect on Massimiliano Allegri's side's potency in front of goal.

However, while a lack of goals was an issue as Juve made their worst start to a Serie A season after four games in 60 years, so was a leaky defence.

Despite possessing the centre-back pairing at the heart of Italy's Euro 2020 success, as well as Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, Juve had not kept a Serie A clean sheet since March before the latest round of matches.

But a hard-earned first shutout in 21 league games helped Juve secure a vital 1-0 derby victory at Torino on Saturday as they stretched their winning run to four in all competitions and continued to revive their fortunes.

NAPOLI CAN DO NO WRONG

Nobody saw this coming but seven matches into the campaign Napoli remain the only club in Europe's top five leagues with a 100per cent record following their 2-1 victory at Fiorentina on Sunday.

The visitors fell behind in the first half but quickly turned things around in Florence to remain top of the table on a maximum 21 points. Coach Luciano Spalletti, however, is still not completely satisfied.

"We still need to improve, to see out results after battling to be in front," he told DAZN. "This (margin of) victory is small and there was a chance to do better. We still have a lot to do."

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER RECORD FOR MOURINHO

Managerial milestones have not been difficult to come by for Jose Mourinho throughout his coaching career, with his return to Serie A this season no different.

Having embarked on a second spell in Italy when taking over at AS Roma in May, Mourinho reached 50 Serie A victories in the fastest time for a coach in the three points for a win era - since 1994-95 - after a 3-1 win over Fiorentina in August.

On Sunday, as Roma cruised to a 2-0 win over Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico, Mourinho reached another Serie A milestone - going 42 consecutive home league games unbeaten, the record in the three points for a win era in the Italian top flight.

In true Mourinho style, the Portuguese marked the occasion by complaining.

"It's difficult to play well and fast at the Olimpico," he told reporters after the match. "It is the worst pitch in Serie A."

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)