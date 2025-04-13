Serie A top scorer Retegui helps Atalanta beat Bologna 2-0

BERGAMO, Italy :Serie A top scorer Mateo Retegui scored a goal and assisted in another as Atalanta snapped their three-match losing streak with a 2-0 Serie A win over Bologna on Sunday, strengthening their push for a place in next season's Champions League.

Fifth-placed Bologna suffered their first loss in seven league games as Atalanta climbed to third in the standings, two points above fourth-placed Juventus.

"We're very happy with this result... we showed everyone that we're fine and we have learned from the mistakes we made. We hope to continue like this," Retegui told DAZN after scoring his 23rd goal in the campaign.

"Obviously I want to score goals in every game, I know it's difficult but the important thing is to win to get into the Champions League. Then if I reach 30 goals it's fine."

Atalanta, who failed to score in their last three games, took the lead just three minutes in as Raoul Bellanova sent in a perfect cross from the right for Retegui to tap in from close range.

It was Retegui's first goal since he missed international duty last month with a thigh injury.

A similar move doubled the hosts' lead in the 21st minute with Retegui shaking off Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi to cross into the box, and Mario Pasalic making no mistake putting it past the keeper.

FUTILE FIGHTBACK

Two goals down, Bologna fought hard to get a goal back before the break, but struggled to get past the hosts' defence.

When a short free kick set up Dan Ndoye's curling attempt from outside the box in the 35th minute, a diving Atalanta keeper Marco Carnesecchi tipped it onto the post.

Ndoye shot wide a minute later from inside the box.

Atalanta's biggest setback in the game was an injury to defender Sead Kolasinac, who appeared to hurt his knee while jostling for the ball with Riccardo Orsolini and left on a stretcher shortly before half-time.

The hosts saw off a period of pressure from Bologna near the hour mark, as Carnesecchi saved attempts from Benjamin Dominguez, Juan Miranda and Ndoye.

However, the visitors were unable to maintain the intensity of their attacks as Atalanta comfortably defended their lead for the rest of the match.

"I'm not one to feel sorry for myself. We did the performance, now we file away as the great teams do. We'll go face Inter Milan, Juventus, Fiorentina with a different approach," Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano said.

Atalanta travel to AC Milan next Sunday, the same day Bologna host leaders Inter.