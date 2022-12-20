Logo
Serie A will have semi-automatic offside detection from Jan 27: FIGC
Serie A will have semi-automatic offside detection from Jan 27: FIGC

FILE PHOTO: Italian Football Federation (FIGC) unveils its new logo in Milan, Italy, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

20 Dec 2022 02:19AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 03:05AM)
Italy's football federation (FIGC) has authorised the introduction of SAOT technology, the semi-automatic offside detection system, from Jan 27, it announced on Monday.

Serie A president Lorenzo Casini had said it would be launched on the first matchday after the World Cup break on Jan. 4 but the new date has been set after testing.

Serie A will be the first league to implement the offside system, the same one used at the World Cup in Qatar, starting from the 20th championship round.

"The Council authorised the introduction of the SAOT technology ... following the conclusion of the offline tests currently underway at the IBC in Lissone," the FICG said in a statement.

The FIGC is using the technology to achieve greater accuracy in decision-making and reduce the time spent on each review.

Source: Reuters

