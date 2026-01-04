Serrano beats Tellez to retain world titles

Jan 4 : ‌Amanda Serrano retained her WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine featherweight titles on Saturday, overcoming a swollen right eye to secure a unanimous decision win over Reina Tellez in her Puerto Rico homecoming fight.

Serrano, 37, who fought in ‌her home country for the first ‌time since 2021, showcased her experience and control in the latter stages of the fight to earn scores of 98-92, 97-93 and 97-93 at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan.

Tellez, who was ‍drafted in on short-notice last month, imposed a tough challenge on the seven-division world champion, delivering an overhand left in the fifth round that caused swelling ​under Serrano's right eye.

"I'm ‌super thankful and grateful to Reina for coming on short notice and coming to ​fight. She's a warrior," Serrano said.

The win extended Serrano's professional ⁠record to 48 victories, ‌with four defeats - three against undisputed light-welterweight ​champion Katie Taylor - and one draw.

"It's been two years since I fought at this weight. ‍I feel the next fights are going to ⁠be much better and I'm glad I could give the ​fans a show," ‌she added.