Serrano, Manzur trade knockout talk before featherweight title bout

TEMECULA, California, Aug 19 : Amanda Serrano said she expects Lucrecia Manzur to come out swinging when they meet on Friday in a unified featherweight title bout in Southern California.

Serrano, a seven-division champion from Puerto Rico, will defend the WBO, WBA and Ring Magazine 126-pound titles against Argentina's Manzur in a 12-round fight.

Serrano enters with a 49-4-1 record and 32 knockouts, while Manzur is 14-4 with seven knockouts.

"I love to fight," Serrano told a press conference on Wednesday, adding that Latina fighters bring determination and flair to the ring as they seek to prove they belong at the sport's highest level.

She said Manzur would come forward throwing punches continuously, a style Serrano welcomed.

Manzur acknowledged that Serrano was the favourite and pursuing a record 33rd knockout, but said the champion would not get it against her.

"She knows it's going to be a tough fight," Manzur said. "She'll have to look for another opponent" for that knockout.

Serrano said the growth of women's boxing depended on the leading fighters supporting one another.

"We all bring something different to the table," Serrano said. "This is women's boxing — we all need each other to make this sport amazing."

Manzur said she respected Serrano's accomplishments but was focused on her own ambition.

"It's a pleasure for me to fight her," Manzur said. "I came to claim what's mine ... I'm here to pursue my dream of becoming world champion."

The fight will be streamed on TikTok, a social media platform the 37-year-old Serrano said she has embraced.

"I just started TikTok six months ago, and every day I do a live and I tell my friends how I'm going to appreciate them," she said.

"I want to give them my all, and at the end of the fight I want them to say, 'That was a great fight.'

"I hate boring fights, I hate watching boring fights."

(Writing by Rory Carroll; Editing by Peter Rutherford)