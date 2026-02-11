Sesko breaks West Ham hearts to rescue point for Man Utd

LONDON, Feb 10 : Substitute Benjamin Sesko scored a 96th-minute equaliser as Manchester United rescued a point at relegation-threatened West Ham United in their 1-1 Premier League draw at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

United stay in fourth place in the table with 45 points from 26 games, while West Ham move to 24 points from the same number of matches, two points away from the safety zone.

Tomas Soucek put West Ham ahead five minutes into the second half and it looked as though they would claim a precious win until Sesko’s clever finish deep into added time broke home hearts.

United's run of four successive wins came to an end as interim manager Michael Carrick dropped his first points in charge on what was a frustrating night for his Champions League-chasing side before Sesko’s late cameo.