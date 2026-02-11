Logo
Sesko breaks West Ham hearts to rescue point for Man Utd
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United - London Stadium, London, Britain - February 10, 2026 Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United - London Stadium, London, Britain - February 10, 2026 West Ham United's Mads Hermansen looks dejected after Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
11 Feb 2026 06:18AM
LONDON, Feb 10 : Substitute Benjamin Sesko scored a 96th-minute equaliser as Manchester United rescued a point at relegation-threatened West Ham United in their 1-1 Premier League draw at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

United stay in fourth place in the table with 45 points from 26 games, while West Ham move to 24 points from the same number of matches, two points away from the safety zone.

Tomas Soucek put West Ham ahead five minutes into the second half and it looked as though they would claim a precious win until Sesko’s clever finish deep into added time broke home hearts.

United's run of four successive wins came to an end as interim manager Michael Carrick dropped his first points in charge on what was a frustrating night for his Champions League-chasing side before Sesko’s late cameo.

Source: Reuters
