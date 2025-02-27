Logo
Sport

Sesko penalty gives Leipzig 1-0 win over Wolfsburg and spot in German Cup last four
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - February 26, 2025 RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Sesko penalty gives Leipzig 1-0 win over Wolfsburg and spot in German Cup last four
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - February 26, 2025 RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Sesko penalty gives Leipzig 1-0 win over Wolfsburg and spot in German Cup last four
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - RB Leipzig v VfL Wolfsburg - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - February 26, 2025 RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
27 Feb 2025 05:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEIPZIG, Germany : RB Leipzig needed a well-taken second-half penalty from forward Benjamin Sesko to edge VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 on Wednesday and reach the German Cup last four.

Leipzig, back-to-back German Cup winners in 2022 and 2023, soaked up early Wolfsburg pressure in both halves before gradually improving.

They bagged the winner in the 69th minute when keeper Marius Mueller went the wrong way as Slovenia forward Sesko took his penalty, awarded for hand ball.

Both teams came close late in the game with Sesko's close-range effort saved before Wolfsburg, who had hit the woodwork with Mohamed Amoura's header three minutes after the restart, missed a chance with Kevin Behrens.

Leipzig join holders Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart in the last four, as well as third-tier Arminia Bielefeld who stunned Werder Bremen 2-1 on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
