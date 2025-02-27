Sesko penalty gives Leipzig 1-0 win over Wolfsburg and spot in German Cup last four

LEIPZIG, Germany : RB Leipzig needed a well-taken second-half penalty from forward Benjamin Sesko to edge VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 on Wednesday and reach the German Cup last four.

Leipzig, back-to-back German Cup winners in 2022 and 2023, soaked up early Wolfsburg pressure in both halves before gradually improving.

They bagged the winner in the 69th minute when keeper Marius Mueller went the wrong way as Slovenia forward Sesko took his penalty, awarded for hand ball.

Both teams came close late in the game with Sesko's close-range effort saved before Wolfsburg, who had hit the woodwork with Mohamed Amoura's header three minutes after the restart, missed a chance with Kevin Behrens.

Leipzig join holders Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart in the last four, as well as third-tier Arminia Bielefeld who stunned Werder Bremen 2-1 on Tuesday.