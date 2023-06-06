Logo
Sport

Seven players to leave Leicester City after relegation
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - January 14, 2023 Leicester City's Youri Tielemans arrives at the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Fulham - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - January 3, 2023 Leicester City's Daniel Amartey during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Newcastle United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - May 7, 2021 Leicester City's Ayoze Perez during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Alex Pantling
06 Jun 2023 04:33AM
Seven players will leave Leicester City when their contracts expire in June, officials from the club who were relegated from the Premier League said on Monday.

Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete will leave the club.

"The Football Club extends its thanks to all seven players for their contributions during their time with Leicester City and wishes them every success in the next stages of their respective careers," Leicester said in a statement.

Dean Smith's side failed to stay in the English top flight this season and were relegated after finishing 18th.

The club added that they are still in talks with captain Jonny Evans to extend his contract.

Source: Reuters

