Seven stalwarts bring winning experience back for Cameroon

YAOUNDE: Hosts Cameroon on Wednesday named seven players from the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2017 for next month’s tournament where they will seek to replicate that success.

Coach Toni Conceiaco has much experience to call on as they take on Burkina Faso in the tournament’s opening match on Jan 9 in Yaounde, followed by Group A meetings with Ethiopia and the Cape Verde Islands.

Defenders Collins Fai, Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui and Ambroise Onyango, winger Clinton Njie and strikers Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog and Karl Toko Ekambi all tasted success when Cameroon beat Egypt in the 2017 final in Gabon to win the last of their five Cup of Nations titles.

They return in a 28-mans squad named by Conceicao with Njie, formerly at Tottenham Hotspur, recalled after being left out for the six World Cup qualifiers played between September and November.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana and Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo Moting were selected for the 2017 squad but withdrew before that tournament, wanting to remain instead with their clubs.

But both are available for the delayed 2021 finals, which are set to get under way despite much concern over the home country’s readiness.

There is a first call-up for Angers left back Enzo Ebosse, who has switched his international allegiance after playing for France at junior level. He is one of seven French-born players in the squad.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jean Efala (Akwa United), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete), Simon Omossola (Vita Club), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Angers), Collins Fai (Standard Liege), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Gent), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne), Jerome Onguene (Salzburg), Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders)

Midfielders: Samuel Gouet Oum (KV Mechelen), Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde Malong (Olympiakos), James Lea Siliki (Middlesbrough), Jean Onana (Girondins Bordeaux), Yvan Neyou (St Etienne), Andre Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr), Stephane Bahoken (Angers), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenua, China), Eric Maxim Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Ignatius Ganago (Racing Lens), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne), Clinton Njie (Dynamo Moscow), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Matthew Lewis)