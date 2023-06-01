Logo
Sport

Sevilla beat Roma 4-1 on penalties to win seventh Europa League title
Sevilla beat Roma 4-1 on penalties to win seventh Europa League title

Soccer Football - Europa League - Final - Sevilla v AS Roma - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 1, 2023 AS Roma's Rui Patricio in action during the penalty shoot-out REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

01 Jun 2023 06:17AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2023 06:24AM)
BUDAPEST: Sevilla beat AS Roma 4-1 on penalties on Wednesday (May 31) to win the Europa League for a record-extending seventh time, handing Jose Mourinho his first defeat in six European finals.

Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou saved spot kicks from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez while Sevilla were flawless in their execution, scoring their first four. The game had finished 1-1 after extra time.

Paulo Dybala gave the Italians the lead from a counter-attack in the 35th minute but Sevilla then took control of the game and found the equaliser thanks to an own-goal by Mancini in the 55th minute.

The win means Sevilla will compete in next season's Champions League despite finishing outside the top four in the LaLiga.

Source: Reuters/fh

