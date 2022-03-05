Logo
Sevilla blow chance to reel in Real Madrid with draw at Alaves
Sevilla blow chance to reel in Real Madrid with draw at Alaves

05 Mar 2022 06:45AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2022 06:45AM)
Sevilla spurned an opportunity to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid as they were held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Alaves on Friday.

The stalemate in which both teams had chances left second-placed Sevilla five points off the pacesetters, who can extend their lead on Saturday when they host Real Sociedad.

Alaves' Joselu nearly opened the scoring in the first minute but goalkeeper Bono made a great save, while Sevilla had an early goal chalked off when Thomas Delaney's strike deflected in off Youssef En-Nesyri who was offside.

Munir El Haddadi had the chance to win it for Sevilla in the 89th minute but shot straight at Fernando Pacheco in goal.

Alaves remain in the relegation places in 18th, three points from the safety zone. Sevilla have drawn their last four away league games - their last win on the road was in early January.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

