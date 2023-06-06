Sevilla coach Mendilibar renews contract until 2024

Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has extended his contract until 2024, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday after he led the team to a record-extending seventh Europa League success.

Sevilla brought in Mendilibar in March with the club 14th in the league and battling relegation, before he led them to a 12th-place finish and shootout victory over Italian side AS Roma in UEFA's second-tier Europa League final last week.

The contract extension was first announced by Sevilla vice president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco on radio station COPE.

"The coach, who arrived at the club ... with the challenging mission of keeping the team in LaLiga not only achieved his objective by some margin but also managed to overcome two UEFA Europa League playoffs (knockout matches) against Manchester United and Juventus no less," Sevilla said in a statement.

Mendilibar, 62, has been coaching for nearly 30 years with his longest stint being a second spell at Eibar from 2015-2021.