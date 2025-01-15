Sevilla defender Salas detained in betting scheme probe

MADRID :Spanish police briefly detained Sevilla defender Kike Salas on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in an illegal betting scheme, the club told Reuters.

According to Spanish outlet El Confidencial that first reported the arrest, the 22-year-old Spaniard is under investigation for deliberately seeking to receive bookings during several LaLiga matches in the 2023-24 season.

Salas received 10 yellow cards in the campaign, seven of those in Sevilla's last nine games of the season, making him LaLiga's most cautioned player in that period.

Sevilla officials told Reuters they were still "gathering information" about the situation. Police officers detained Salas on the club's premises after training and he was released after being questioned. He could face up to three years in prison for fraud.

LaLiga told Reuters they would ask to join the prosecution as a damaged party if the investigation were to lead to a lawsuit.

"Every year, LaLiga provides players with compulsory integrity workshops, in which they are explained and informed about these issues, so that they are very clear about what they can and cannot do," LaLiga said.

Two other people related to Salas have also been arrested.

Police, court authorities and Salas' representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.