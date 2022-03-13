Logo
Sevilla drop more points in draw at Rayo Vallecano
13 Mar 2022 11:36PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 11:51PM)
Sevilla’s LaLiga title ambitions suffered another blow after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, a sixth draw in the last eight league matches for the second-placed team.

Julen Lopetegui's side have 56 points from 28 games, seven behind leaders Real Madrid who have a match in hand and travel to lowly Mallorca on Monday. Third-placed Atletico Madrid have 51 points, five behind Sevilla and three ahead of Barcelona who have two games in hand.

"We go out with a very negative sensation after a tough game that was even tougher due to the field of play that was in very poor conditions," Lopetegui told reporters referring to large worn patches on the pitch.

Rayo went ahead early the second half when Bebe netted a perfect strike from the edge of the box but Sevilla equalised through Thomas Delaney who found space inside the box to score with a perfect strike into the bottom corner.

Source: Reuters

