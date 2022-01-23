Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sevilla frustrated again after being held at home by Celta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sevilla frustrated again after being held at home by Celta

23 Jan 2022 04:03AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 04:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Second-placed Sevilla fought back from two goals down but failed to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid as they were held 2-2 at home by Celta Vigo on Saturday, their second consecutive draw.

Sevilla moved on to 46 points from 22 games, three points behind Real Madrid and six ahead of Real Betis in third. The leaders have a game in hand and will host Elche on Sunday.

Celta burst into the lead shortly before halftime, scoring twice after two defensive mistakes in the space of three minutes, first through Franco Cervi and then Iago Aspas.

Sevilla fought back after the break and drew level midway into the second half, also with two goals in three minutes, with strikes from Papu Gomez and Oliver Torres.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us