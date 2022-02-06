Sevilla frustrated again after being held by Osasuna

Second-placed Sevilla were held to a 0-0 draw away at Osasuna on Saturday as they once again failed to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid after their third consecutive league stalemate.

The visitors had a golden opportunity to score the winner in the dying seconds of the match with a penalty earned for a foul on Jules Kounde, given by the video assistant referee, but goalkeeper Sergio Herrera saved Ivan Rakitic's spot-kick.

"There is nothing better than stopping a penalty in stoppage time," Herrera told reporters.

"Our team was outstanding in defence against one of the best teams in the country, so we need to be happy that we made our fans proud."

Sevilla moved to 47 points from 23 games, three points behind Real Madrid and seven ahead of Real Betis in third. The leaders have a game in hand and host Granada on Sunday.

Osasuna dominated possession and had the best of the few opportunities that were created in a lacklustre game in Pamplona.

Jon Moncayola fired a powerful shot from the edge of the box towards the top right corner after half an hour, but goalkeeper Bono was able to stop it brilliantly with a two-handed save.

Eight minutes later, Chimy Avila had another chance for the hosts but blasted his effort from just outside the box high over the bar.

Avila and Moncayola also had opportunities in the second half as Sevilla only had one chance through Jesus Corona, who dribbled past two defenders and into the area but missed the target with his shot.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Christian Radnedge)