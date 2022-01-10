Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sevilla keep pressure on Real Madrid with narrow Getafe win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sevilla keep pressure on Real Madrid with narrow Getafe win

Sevilla keep pressure on Real Madrid with narrow Getafe win

Rafa Mir celebrates scoring for Sevilla against Getafe in La Liga on Sunday. (Photo: AFP/CRISTINA QUICLER )

10 Jan 2022 01:56AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 01:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: Sevilla stayed in touch with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Sunday (Jan 9) after Rafa Mir's goal sealed a 1-0 win at home to Getafe.

Mir's flicked finish in the 22nd minute squirmed past David Soria and was enough for Sevilla to cut the gap to Madrid to five points, with Sevilla owning a game in hand. Madrid thrashed Valencia 4-1 on Saturday.

With Real Madrid away in Saudi Arabia playing in the Spanish Super Cup this week, Sevilla will have the chance to reduce the difference to two points by beating Valencia next weekend.

Julen Lopetefui's side appear to be the chief challengers to Real Madrid this season, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona both well adrift. Sevilla are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions.

Getafe, who stay 16th, were undone by a driving run from Luis Ocampos, who beat both Florentino Luis and Jonathan Silva, before firing in a low cross.

Mir flicked the ball behind his standing leg and Soria was taken by surprise, the goalkeeper allowing the ball to creep through his hands and inside the post.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us