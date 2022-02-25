Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sevilla, Porto scrape into Europa League last 16
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sevilla, Porto scrape into Europa League last 16

Sevilla, Porto scrape into Europa League last 16
Dinamo Zagreb's Mahir Emreli and Sevilla's Fernando embrace after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic)
Sevilla, Porto scrape into Europa League last 16
FC Porto's Mateus Uribe celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. (Photo: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria)
Sevilla, Porto scrape into Europa League last 16
FC Porto fans. (Photo: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria)
25 Feb 2022 04:18AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 04:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Six-times Europa League winners Sevilla were made to sweat to reach the last 16 as they were beaten 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and had to survive a nervy finale with 10 men before progressing 3-2 on aggregate.

Sevilla were on course to grind out a goalless draw in the knockout stage playoff second leg until Marcos Acuna was punished when the ball bounced on to his hand and Mislav Orsic slotted home the penalty in the 65th minute.

Thomas Delaney was sent off for a second booking in the 91st and Dinamo hemmed the Spaniards into their area for the six minutes of added time, even throwing their goalkeeper up to contest a late free kick, but could not force extra-time.

Porto also had to scrap deep into added time to earn their place in the last 16, drawing 2-2 at Lazio to squeeze through 4-3 on aggregate.

A first-half penalty from Mehdi Taremi and a second-half volley from Mateus Uribe gave the visitors a two-goal cushion in the tie after Ciro Immobile had put Lazio ahead but faced an anxious end to the game after Danilo Cataldi equalised in the fourth minute of added time.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig won 3-1 at Real Sociedad to progress 5-3 on aggregate while Atalanta hammered Olympiakos 3-0 to complete a 5-1 aggregate win.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us