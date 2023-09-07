Logo
Sport

Sevilla president gets his wings at Ramos presentation
Sport

Sevilla president gets his wings at Ramos presentation

Sevilla president gets his wings at Ramos presentation
Soccer Football - Sevilla unveil new signing Sergio Ramos - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - September 6, 2023 Sevilla's Sergio Ramos poses with president Jose Castro during the presentation REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Sevilla president gets his wings at Ramos presentation
Soccer Football - Sevilla unveil new signing Sergio Ramos - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - September 6, 2023 Sevilla's Sergio Ramos waves to fans during the presentation REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Sevilla president gets his wings at Ramos presentation
Soccer Football - Sevilla unveil new signing Sergio Ramos - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - September 6, 2023 Sevilla's Sergio Ramos reacts during the presentation REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Sevilla president gets his wings at Ramos presentation
Soccer Football - Sevilla unveil new signing Sergio Ramos - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - September 6, 2023 Sevilla's Sergio Ramos during the presentation REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
07 Sep 2023 05:53AM
Sevilla president Jose Castro got his wish when he was presented with a toy aeroplane during a press conference to mark the LaLiga club's signing of former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Castro had been sceptical last month when it was reported that the 37-year-old was keen to return to his boyhood club, telling journalists the former Spain international was not a good fit for Sevilla's plans and that if Ramos wanted to return then he (Castro) would like a plane.

Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta granted his president's wish at Ramos's unveiling.

"I'll take the opportunity to give Pepe a gift," Orta said. "It makes noise and everything."

Ramos, who joined Sevilla's youth academy at the age of seven, has returned to the club 18 years after he signed for Real Madrid where he won four Champions League trophies and five league titles.

Source: Reuters

