Sevilla sack Sampaoli with relegation threat looming
Sevilla sack Sampaoli with relegation threat looming

Sevilla sack Sampaoli with relegation threat looming

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Sevilla unveil Jorge Sampaoli as their new coach - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - October 7, 2022 Sevilla's new coach Jorge Sampaoli during the press conference REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

21 Mar 2023 06:14PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 06:14PM)
Sevilla fired coach Jorge Sampaoli on Tuesday with the LaLiga club sitting two points above the relegation zone.

Sevilla have lost four of their last seven league matches, including a 6-1 humbling by Atletico Madrid. Although they are through to the Europa League quarter-finals, they sit 14th in LaLiga on 28 points with 12 games left following Sunday's 2-0 loss at Getafe.

Argentine Sampaoli, 63, also coached Sevilla in the 2016-2017 season and managed the Argentina national team from 2017-18.

"Following (the) defeat at Getafe, which leaves the side just above the relegation zone, the club have decided to part ways with the Argentine coach ahead of the international break," Sevilla said in a statement.

"Sampaoli will no longer lead today's training session... while the club is already working on recruiting a new coach as soon as possible."

Sevilla are record six-times Europa League winners and next face Manchester United. Their first LaLiga game after the international break is at 15th-placed Cadiz on April 1.

Source: Reuters

