Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sevilla sign Swiss midfielder Sow from Eintracht
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sevilla sign Swiss midfielder Sow from Eintracht

Sevilla sign Swiss midfielder Sow from Eintracht

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 4 - Switzerland v Germany - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - September 6, 2020 Switzerland's Djibril Sow in action REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

05 Aug 2023 04:39AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sevilla have signed Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, both clubs said on Friday.

The 26-year-old joined Eintracht in 2019 from Swiss Super League side Young Boys, with whom he won two league titles.

At Eintracht, where Sow was one of the team's key players, he lifted the Europa League trophy in 2022.

Sow made his Switzerland debut in September 2018 in a 6-0 win over Iceland in the Nations League, earning nearly 40 caps since then.

In 2021 he was called up for the Euro 2020, delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, where Switzerland were knocked out on penalties by Spain in the quarter-finals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.