Sevilla's LaLiga title hopes ended by 1-1 draw with Cadiz
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 3, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/

30 Apr 2022 06:33AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 06:33AM)
Sevilla's slim hopes winning the LaLiga title ended on Friday after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by relegation-threatened Cadiz.

Sevilla are second in the table on 64 points and with four games left, they can no longer overhaul Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Real have 78 points and also have a game in hand.

Only third-placed Barcelona, who are on 63 points with five games left, still hold a mathematical chance of catching the runaway leaders. Real host Espanyol on Saturday and a draw will be enough to secure them the title. Barcelona host Mallorca on Sunday.

On Friday, hosts Sevilla opened the scoring through striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who nodded home a corner cross in the seventh minute.

But Cadiz, who are hovering one spot above the relegation zone, continued to pile on the pressure as they desperately searched for the equaliser.

Eventually, Lucas Perez converted a splendid free kick from the edge of the penalty box in the 66th, as the ball curled in off the left post.

Source: Reuters

