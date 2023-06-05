Logo
Sevilla's Navas named Europa League Player of the Season
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Final - Sevilla v AS Roma - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 1, 2023 Sevilla's Jesus Navas celebrates with the trophy after winning the Europa League REUTERS/Marko Djurica

05 Jun 2023 01:42AM
Sevilla's Jesus Navas was named Europa League Player of the Season on Sunday after the 37-year-old was a key part of his side's record-extending seventh success in the competition.

Navas played a pivotal role in Wednesday's final against AS Roma, delivering a cross that lad to an equaliser for the Spanish side, who won 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

The Sevilla captain made nine appearances in UEFA's second-tier competition and had three assists.

Bayer Leverkusen's 20-year-old midfielder Florian Wirtz was Europa League Young Player of the Season, helping the Germans reach the semi-finals before losing 1-0 on aggregate to Roma.

Source: Reuters

