Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sevilla's Rakitic snatches point with disputed penalty at Wolfsburg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sevilla's Rakitic snatches point with disputed penalty at Wolfsburg

Sevilla's Rakitic snatches point with disputed penalty at Wolfsburg
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - VfL Wolfsburg v Sevilla - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - September 29, 2021 Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic remonstrates with referee Georgi Kabakov before a penalty is awarded after a VAR review REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Sevilla's Rakitic snatches point with disputed penalty at Wolfsburg
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - VfL Wolfsburg v Sevilla - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - September 29, 2021 Sevilla's Jesus Navas applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Sevilla's Rakitic snatches point with disputed penalty at Wolfsburg
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - VfL Wolfsburg v Sevilla - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - September 29, 2021 Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Sevilla's Rakitic snatches point with disputed penalty at Wolfsburg
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - VfL Wolfsburg v Sevilla - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - September 29, 2021 Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Sevilla's Rakitic snatches point with disputed penalty at Wolfsburg
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - VfL Wolfsburg v Sevilla - Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany - September 29, 2021 Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
30 Sep 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 05:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WOLFSBURG, Germany : Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic scored a hotly-disputed penalty three minutes from time as they rescued a 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg in their Champions League Group G showdown on Wednesday.

Winger Renato Steffen gave the home side the lead early in the second period but Sevilla, who conceded three penalties in their last Champions League game, were handed a lifeline when Josuha Guilavogui was adjudged to have fouled Erik Lamela in the area, which led to a second yellow card for the midfielder.

Replays suggested Lamela had committed the foul, but when Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov was asked to review the incident by the Video Assistant Referee, he pointed to the spot.

Sevilla and Wolfsburg are second and third respectively in the group with two points each after two matches behind leaders RB Salzburg, who have four. Lille have one point.

Wolfsburg took the lead three minutes after the break when Sevilla failed to clear a cross and a fortunate ricochet off a defender fell kindly for Steffen to score from close range.

Wout Weghorst later came close when one-on-one with visiting goalkeeper Bono but saw his shot well saved on a frustrating night for Wolfsburg compounded by the late Rakitic penalty.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us