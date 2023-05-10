Logo
Seville to host 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 9, 2022 General view of the trophy during the group stage match between Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Switwerland's Belinda Bencic Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 13, 2022 Switzerland captain Heinz Guenthardt, Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Viktorija Golubic and Simona Waltert celebrate winning the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with the trophy REUTERS/Ed Sykes
10 May 2023 09:02PM
LONDON : Seville will host the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday.

The showpiece women's team event, featuring 12 nations, will take place from Nov. 7-12.

It is the first time since 2008 that Spain has hosted the finals of the competition, known until 2020 as the Fed Cup.

Last season's winners Switzerland will be joined by runners-up Australia and wildcard pick Poland as well as the nine nations that came through the recent qualifiers - hosts Spain, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovenia and the United States.

Teams will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the four group winners progressing to the semi-finals.

The draw for the groups takes place on May 24.

Seville will also host the Finals in 2024.

Source: Reuters

