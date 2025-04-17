Sexton to join Lions coaching staff before taking Ireland role

Ex-Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will join Andy Farrell's staff as an assistant coach for this year's British & Irish Lions tour of Australia, the team said on Thursday, before taking up a full-time coaching position with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

The former flyhalf joins assistant Lions coaches Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman and John Fogarty, along with Richard Wigglesworth and John Dalziel.

Sexton played 14 times for the Lions over two tours during his stand-out career for Ireland, Leinster and Racing 92.

"I am hugely excited to continue the next chapter in my coaching journey with The British & Irish Lions and I would like to thank Andy for this incredible opportunity," Sexton said in a statement.

"Playing for the Lions was a huge ambition of mine during my playing career and my memories of those Tours to Australia and New Zealand will stay with me forever."

Sexton, 39, will take up a full-time position with the IRFU from August 1 and work with the men's and women's national age grade sides as part of his expanded role.

"I am excited to join the IRFU on a full time basis and am extremely passionate about the opportunity to work with current and future players," Sexton said.

"I've been extremely fortunate to have great coaches, who nurtured and developed my skills, and I am keen to share my experiences with the next generation and help them achieve their goals."

The Lions play Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before five warm-up matches in Australia and three tests on July 19, July 26 and August 2.

The Lions won their last series in Australia 2-1 in 2013 having lost the 2001 series 2-1.