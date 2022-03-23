Logo
Shafique, Azhar lead Pakistan's strong batting response on day three
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 25, 2020 Pakistan's Azhar Ali as rain delays play, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS

23 Mar 2022 03:28PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 05:54PM)
:Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali struck resolute half-centuries on Wednesday as Pakistan delivered a strong response to Australia's first-innings total of 391 in the deciding third and final test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The 37-year-old Azhar, playing his 94th test but the first at his home ground, made 78 and added 150 for the second wicket with Shafique as the hosts reached 227-3 at tea on the third day, trailing Australia by 164.

The 22-year-old Shafique, playing only his fifth test, was out for 81, becoming the first wicket to fall in the day after Australia failed to dismiss the duo in the first session.

Pakistan captain and batting mainstay Babar Azam was unbeaten on 42 at the break with Fawad Alam five not out on a pitch which has seen some variable bounce but has not posed too many problems for the batters.

Resuming on 90-1, Shafique and Azhar continued to be watchful but also punished any loose deliveries to keep alive the hosts' hopes of taking a lead in the first innings.

Australia's bowlers kept a probing line and length but despite beating the bat on a few occasions they were unable to find a breakthrough in the first two hours of play.

Their pace attack was also unable to extract as much reverse swing with the old ball as their opponents did on the first two days of the contest.

Steve Smith, who has had a tough time in the series with his catching, did not help the bowlers' cause by failing to convert two opportunities at slip.

Smith dropped Azhar, on 62, off leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and also saw an edge from Babar off Nathan Lyon fly past him with the batter on 20.

It took a spectacular return catch from Australia captain Pat Cummins to dismiss Azhar, who got past 7,000 runs in tests during his knock.

The first two tests of the series - the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 - were drawn.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

