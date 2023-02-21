Former Singapore football captain Shahril Ishak announces retirement at 39

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore national football team captain Shahril Ishak announced his retirement from the sport at age 39 on Tuesday (Feb 21).

Shahril wrote on his Instagram page that coming to the decision "hasn't been easy" and he "didn't want this time to come".

"Everything has a beginning and an end. After 19 years I made the decision to end my career as a professional football player," he said.

Shahril last played for Hougang United in the Singapore Premier League and won the Singapore Cup with them last season.

Local teams he previously turned out for include the Young Lions, Home United, Lions XII, Warriors FC and Lion City Sailors.

He also had overseas stints - in Malaysia for Johor Darul Ta’zim II, and in Indonesia for Persib Bandung and Medan Chiefs.