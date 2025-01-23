Logo
Sport

Shakhtar beat Brest 2-0 to keep Champions League playoff hopes alive
Shakhtar beat Brest 2-0 to keep Champions League playoff hopes alive

Soccer Football - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Brest - Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - January 22, 2025 Shakhtar Donetsk's Kevin celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Brest - Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - January 22, 2025 Brest's Kenny Lala in action with Shakhtar Donetsk's Lassina Franck Traore REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Soccer Football - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Brest - Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - January 22, 2025 Shakhtar Donetsk's Pedrinho in action with Brest's Mathias Pereira Lage REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
23 Jan 2025 03:55AM
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany : Shakhtar Donetsk kept their Champions League hopes alive as they secured a vital 2-0 home win over Brest on Wednesday thanks to a brilliant strike from Kevin and a well-taken penalty from Georgiy Sudakov.

The Ukrainian champions broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Brazilian winger Kevin pounced on a costly slip by Brest skipper Brendan Chardonnet, before racing into the area and confidently slotting home.

The hosts pushed hard to extend their lead and Brest keeper Marco Bizot made a series of impressive saves, before conceding a penalty for a poor challenge on Irakli Azarov and Sudakov scored with a chip down the middle of the goal.

Brest are 11th in the Champions League standings with 13 points, still well-placed to progress to the last 16, while Shakhtar are 27th on seven points and outside the playoff places with one match remaining.

Source: Reuters

