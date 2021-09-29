Shakhtar hold Inter to goalless draw as Usyk looks on

KYIV : Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan battled to a drab 0-0 draw on in their Champions League Group D match on Tuesday and the outcome did neither side any favours as it left both on one point from the opening two games.

Shakhtar, who were cheered on by Ukraine's newly-crowned world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, had more possession but Inter missed the best chances with Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez guilty of poor finishing.

Shakhtar came close in the fifth minute through Manor Solomon before Nicolo Barella rattled the crossbar from 25 metres for Inter and Dzeko then blazed a sitter over the bar from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Martinez, who shot inches wide after a mazy run in the first half, spurned another opportunity after the break as he skied his shot following a poor clearance by Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

The 37-year-old Pyatov denied Inter a late winner in the 87th minute with a pair of superb saves as he tipped a Joaquin Correa shot around the post and then clawed out a Stefan de Vrij header from the resulting corner.

Real Madrid are at home to the group's surprise package Sheriff Tiraspol in the group's late fixture with both teams looking to build on their good starts.

Real were 1-0 winners at Inter in their opening match while Sheriff, who became the first Moldovan team to reach the group stage, beat visiting Shakhtar 2-0.

