Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Shakhtar to play four charity games with proceeds going to Ukraine aid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Shakhtar to play four charity games with proceeds going to Ukraine aid

Shakhtar to play four charity games with proceeds going to Ukraine aid

FILE PHOTO: Fans of soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk watch as the club's new logo is presented during a show in Donetsk December 5, 2007. REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich (UKRAINE)

08 Apr 2022 11:26PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 11:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shakhtar Donetsk will play European clubs in a series of charity matches with the proceeds to be spent on aid for people in Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian club said on Friday.

The Ukrainian Premier League side have not played since Russia invaded the country in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

The first charity match is against Olympiakos in Athens on Saturday, followed by games against Lechia Gdansk (April 14), Fenerbahce (April 19) and Hajduk Split (May 1).

"We want to talk about war and peace in Ukraine through these matches. About the terrible war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine, about the suffering and destruction that this war brought to our country," Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin said.

"About peace – the need to end this madness, return to normal life and rebuild the country. Our messages are simple: stop war in Ukraine and football for peace – that says it all."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us